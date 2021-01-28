Dramatic arrest for fugitive on run for six weeks

CIB, Public Safety Response Team and Polair chopper converge on address to arrest man wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Officers from Acacia Ridge Police, Gold Coast CIB and the Public Safety Response Team, supported by a Polair chopper, have made a dramatic daytime arrest of a fugitive charged with kidnapping, assault, deprivation of liberty and robbery who had been on the run for six weeks.

James Piripono Hurinui, a 46-year-old man from Yeronga, was taken into police custody about 10am on Wednesday after police used cell tower triangulation to track him to a Hodel St address.

Yeronga man James Piripono Hurinui, 46. Picture: Instagram

Mr Hurinui was wanted on the Gold Coast after allegedly committing a string of offences on November 28 last year, which included entering a premises with intent, assault, deprivation of liberty, robbery, kidnapping and five counts of fraud.

Two days prior, Mr Hurinui entered into a bail undertaking on charges of possessing drugs to appear on December 17, by which point a warrant for his arrest was issued (on December 8).

A police source told the Southern Star the PSR Team had been called over "concerns" about Mr Hurinui, but he "came out with a whimper".

The source said the woman who was with Mr Hurinui was well-known to police but was not charged as a result of her harbouring a fugitive.

Mr Hurinui is the ex-partner of Gatton woman Julie Thomsen, who was killed in a hit-and-run on the Warrego Hwy at Hatton Vale on the evening of December 14, 2019.

Originally published as Dramatic suburban arrest for fugitive on run for six weeks