Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Health NSW faces an anxious 10 days as its control over the coronavirus hangs in the balance, and experts say the state should crack down as Victoria’s outbreak spreads.

        ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        premium_icon ‘Bring snacks’: Police warn of 20km gridlock at border

        News Police are warning motorists to be prepared for massive tailbacks

        Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        premium_icon Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        News Aviation firm releases 500,000 sale fares

        Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        premium_icon Concern for spike in cattle tick cases on North Coast

        News NORTH Coast producers warned to keep an eye out for cattle tick as spike continues.