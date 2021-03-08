Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police deployed a taser after being called to a residence in the Tweed on Friday morning.
Police deployed a taser after being called to a residence in the Tweed on Friday morning.
News

Dramatic early police call ends with man tasered on street

Javier Encalada
8th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An early morning call to NSW police from a Tweed resident ended up with a man tasered and taken to hospital on the weekend.

About 6.05am on Friday, March 6, officers were called to an address in Monastery Lane, Tweed Heads.

A female resident requested police presence after a male unknown to her was found yelling outside the home and attempting to enter the residence.

The 49-year-old male became agitated and started yelling out that he wished to self-harm. When police arrived at the address, the male aggressively threatened officers with raised fists. He also asked police to shoot him.

As the male moved towards an officer, police deployed the taser.

The man fell to the ground where he was handcuffed, preventing injuries to police or himself. After speaking with the male, officers called an ambulance and assisted in transporting him to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment regarding his mental health.

northern rivers crime news tweed tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers advised of months of changed traffic conditions

        Premium Content Drivers advised of months of changed traffic conditions

        News Drivers should be aware from March 9 there will be changes to traffic conditions on the Pacific Motorway.

        Heart attack research breakthrough

        Premium Content Heart attack research breakthrough

        Health New research may lead to gender-based therapies for heart disease

        Woman hid in bathroom while gunman was on the loose

        Premium Content Woman hid in bathroom while gunman was on the loose

        News Nightmare scenario for residents in Dunoon

        VIDEO: Up to 20 shots fired in village, police took cover

        Premium Content VIDEO: Up to 20 shots fired in village, police took cover

        News Police said officers, locals came very close to getting hurt