Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay. Photos: Josh Camilleri
Crime

WATCH: Dramatic arrest of man in Bunnings carpark

Aisling Brennan
16th Jul 2020 11:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested by police in a Bunnings carpark at Byron Bay this morning.

According to a spokeswoman from NSW Police Media, the arrest was part of a planned operation.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station," she said.

"The operation relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad.

"Further information will be available in due course."

Eye witnesses said they saw the man arrested at 9.55am on Thursday at Bunnings on Bayshore Dr, Byron Bay.

NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.
NSW Police have made an arrest at Bunnings in Byron Bay.

More Stories

bunnings byron bay crime northern rivers crime nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of great features.

        Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        premium_icon Ballina council votes on controversial gallery issue

        News MORE than 400 people signed a petition demanding a reversal of the decision; now...

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area

        'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        premium_icon 'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        Rugby League PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional...