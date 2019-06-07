De Belin launches new legal challenge

ST GEORGE Illawarra forward Jack de Belin has launched a fresh legal challenge over the NRL's "no-fault" stand- down rules.

De Belin's lawyers filed appeal documents in the Federal Court on Friday against the ruling last month in favour of the Australian Rugby League Commission after the back-rower attempted to have his playing status reinstated.

The 28-year-old had attempted to challenge the stand down rules as a restraint of trade but Justice Melissa Perry ruled the NRL was acting to protect its interests.

It's understood de Belin's lawyers are arguing Justice Perry made an error of law in reaching her verdict, significant enough for the decision to be overturned.

The appeal documents were lodged on the final day of a 21-day deadline to challenge the decision.

The NSW State of Origin representative was stood down under the NRL's new hard-line rules after he was charged with aggravated sexual assault.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty to the charge but remains unable to play until at the case against him is finalised in court.

Following last month's ruling by Justice Perry, the Dragons were granted $239,000 in salary cap relief by the NRL to spend on a replacement for de Belin for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Rugby League Players' Association has also issued the NRL a dispute over the rule, arguing players, clubs and the league did not agree to it during collective bargaining agreement negotiations in 2017.

