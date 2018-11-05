Menu
Login
Dozing truck drivers will get a shake and an alarm
Dozing truck drivers will get a shake and an alarm Toni Benson-Rogan
Motoring

Dozing truckies to get tech wake-up call

5th Nov 2018 12:20 PM

One of Australia's largest trucking companies is rolling out new technology in a bid to stop drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

Toll Group has fitted infrared devices to 76 trucks in its national fleet to capture the face of drivers, so if they shut their eyes or look away from the road, their seat will vibrate and an alarm will sound.

Drivers "appreciate the support, they see it for what it is about them being safe", company spokesman Jacques van Niekerk told reporters in Melbourne on Monday, adding that there are plans to roll out the technology to all trucks in the coming years.

asleep at the while driving motoring safety sleep truckies

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners