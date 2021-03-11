Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Rugby League

Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

11th Mar 2021 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In a mad dash to organise your NRL tipping competition ahead of season kick-off? We have you covered.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2021 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

Can the Kevvie Walters-led Broncos rebound from their worst season in history or will the star-studded Titans emerge as Queensland's new NRL heavyweight?

Download your tipping chart below.

 

 

Originally published as Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nrl rugby league sport tipping tipping chart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        Premium Content Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        News Intrapac will argue a Land and Environment Court commissioner made an error of law when their earlier appeal was dismissed.

        SHARK STRATEGY: Best and worst of five-year, $16m program

        Premium Content SHARK STRATEGY: Best and worst of five-year, $16m program

        News One epic failure during shark management strategy, three successes

        Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        Premium Content Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        News Ambulances, police rescue and firefighters were called.

        Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        Premium Content Influencers' guide to discovering the Byron Bay hinterland

        News Looking for the best locations to produce top content? Here is our guide to some of...