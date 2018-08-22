Double the success for this 'fantastic' team

BUSINESS AWARDS: The Curves Ballina team celebrated winning two awards, including the Excellence in Personal Services. From left, Suzie Bleakemore, Maxeme McVie, Rebekah Fletcher, Jennifer Hepton

THE Curves Ballina team have a lot to celebrate lately, after they have scooped up not one, but two awards at the Ballina Coast and Hinterland Business Excellence Awards earlier this month.

They took out both the Excellence in Personal Services award and the People's Choice Business of the Year.

Curves Ballina's owner Maxene McVie said that she was 'pretty ecstatic' with the win, especially given the 'calibre' of her competition.

"We were up against some pretty incredible and diverse businesses, and then to get People's Choice. Not only that, but we were nominated for three categories, two of which we won of course, but we were also a finalist for the Excellence in Aged Care and Wellbeing award, which is incredible,” she said.

"We do a pretty awesome job here and so to be recognised for that is great.”

She said that the Curves Ballina team pride themselves on offering very personal service, which is why they are so excited that they were voted People's Choice Business of the Year.

"It makes us feel like everything we aim to do is worth something,” she said.

Maxene said that she has a 'fantastic' team around her, and 'incredible' members, which makes the win so much sweeter.

"We all work really well together. There wouldn't be a Curves without our team,” she said.

After a tough start to the year, including undergoing treatment for breast cancer while trying to run a business, Maxene said the win makes her feel incredibly proud for what she has achieved.

"It's been a rough year, particularly while battling breast cancer, but I have been lucky to have very supportive staff and very understanding members, so they've really helped out,” she said.

After managing Curves Ballina for a few years, in July 2012 Maxene took the plunge and purchased the business.

"I bought myself a job,” she laughs.

"I've always been a nurturer. I was a nurse beforehand, and now I help healthy women try to avoid getting sick.”

She said that Curves is a facility designed specifically for women, providing a safe and effective workout tailored to women's needs.

She said there is also a element to the gym where it is a haven for women, a safe place for them to come to.

"This place is not just about exercise, its about wellbeing,” she said.

"We're a real family.”