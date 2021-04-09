Menu
Krystle Eickenloff pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving.
Crime

Double drug driver was using most nights

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A 25-year-old woman told police she was smoking marijuana frequently to help her sleep when she tested positive for drug driving twice in five months.

Krystle Eickenloff, 25, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday to two counts of drug driving.

Eickenloff was first stopped on June 13, 2020 at 9.50pm on Railway St, West Wyalong for a random breath test according to court documents.

This returned a negative result.

She was then subjected to an oral fluid test which produced a positive detection for marijuana.

She was taken back to the West Wyalong Police Station where she was questioned.

She said she'd smoked a marijuana joint the previous night.

She said "I have one every night to help me sleep."

A test at the station showed the presence of marijuana and meth, however she said she'd never taken meth.

Further tests only showed the presence of marijuana.

Court documents stated Eickenloff was stopped again on October 11, 2020, at 12.20am on Neeld St, West Wyalong for a random breath test.

This returned a negative result, however an oral test detected cannabis.

She was taken to Temora police station where she said she had smoked a joint the previous night and used every second or third day.

Further tests showed the presence of marijuana.

The court heard Eickenloff was subject to a conditional release order at the time of the offences.

Her defence lawyer told the court she had moved to a small town outside of Warwick in Queensland.

He said the mother of four had started engaging with a GP to abstain from the use of cannabis and was hoping to start counselling.

"The court could be satisfied we won't see her in this place again," the defence said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy did not take any action on Eickenloff's order, citing the offences attached to the order were not of a like nature to the ones before the court.

She was convicted and fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

