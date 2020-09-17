‘Don’t go surfing’: Shark’s tooth left in board after attack

Witnesses say a “tank” of a shark was behind an attack on a foil surfboard at a popular Tweed Coast beach this week.

Surfers are being warned to stay out of the water at a popular Tweed Coast beach after another terrifying shark encounter.

Photos of a foil surfboard with what appear to be shark bite marks have been shared on Facebook by a Cabarita woman Linda Sinclair.

Linda Marchant Sinclair shows the bite marks and tooth left behind by a shark that attacked the foil surfboard.

"Don't go surfing at Caba (Cabarita) headland," she posted on Wednesday night.

"Big shark attacked foil … all ok but scary.

"All three guys involved with the attack said it was about 3-4 metre . (Bite marks) Must be one of its inside teeth???

Cabarita was the scene of this week's Tweed Coast Pro World Surf League event, starring the likes of former world champion Tyler Wright who won the women's division.

The contest had to be halted on the first day due to a large shark stalking the line-up.

The WSL deployed jet skis and drones to chase the shark out of the area.

The popular break is about 20km south of Greenmount, where Gold Coast real estate agent Nick Slater was fatally mauled by a 3.5m great white during a late afternoon surf session last week.

A great white shark is spotted swimming close to shore off the coast of Ballina this week. Picture: Madison Stewart

A shark sighting forced the closure of southern Gold Coast beaches on Tuesday as large schools of baitfish turned the water black.

Foil surf boards are equipped with large metal fins, allowing surfers to skim across the water at high speed, and are booming in popularity.

Shark monitoring service Dorsal Shark Reports said a monster great white measuring 4-5m was seen at Cabarita at 5.08pm on Wednesday.

"A tank," the service said of the shark. "Swam through line-up and under surfers."

