Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Donald Trump’s son catches COVID-19

by Frank Chung
21st Nov 2020 10:21 AM

 

Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for coronavirus.

The President's oldest son tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result", a spokesman told CBS News.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old had until now managed to escape infection, even after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle caught the virus in July and his father in October.

It comes just after Andrew Giuliani, the son of Mr Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, announced he had tested positive.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Donald Trump's son catches COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump jr editors picks usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much did ‘border bubble’ impact Northern Rivers?

        News QUEENSLAND shut its border to areas of the Northern Rivers for several months.

        LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Premium Content LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Entertainment Busking has been absent from the streets since March

        MIRACULOUS: Man’s lost wallet found on beach 25 years on

        Premium Content MIRACULOUS: Man’s lost wallet found on beach 25 years on

        News Man stunned to have wallet returned decades later

        MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        Premium Content MYSTERY DEATH: Investigation launched into suspicious death

        News Police have begun an investigation into the suspicious death