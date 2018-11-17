Menu
Login
Donald Trump is in a bad mood. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP
Donald Trump is in a bad mood. Picture: Evan Vucci/AP
Politics

‘He’s furious’: Trump’s mood darkens

by Sam Clench
17th Nov 2018 4:06 AM

Donald Trump's mood has rapidly deteriorated this week as the full meaning of his defeat in the midterm elections sinks in.

The Los Angeles Times, citing sources inside the administration, reports Mr Trump has "retreated into a cocoon of bitterness and resentment".

"He's furious," one official told the newspaper. "Most staffers are trying to avoid him."

The insider accounts only confirm what has been obvious from Mr Trump's public behaviour - or lack thereof.

The President has retreated from view, cancelling travel plans and shunning events he would normally be expected to attend.

At 10.03am on Monday, the White House press corps was informed Mr Trump would have no more scheduled activities for the rest of the day.

It was Veteran's Day, when the American president normally leaves a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, a short 3km trip from the White House. Mr Trump did not go.

On Tuesday, he chose not to meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan, who was greeted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo instead.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump's Defence Secretary Jim Mattis visited soldiers the President had ordered to the Mexican border. The LA Times said Mr Trump decided not to make the trip himself.

He sent Vice President Mike Pence to the ASEAN Summit, which would normally be attended by the president.

You get the picture. Mr Trump has largely been holed up inside the White House, with few events on his schedule. His only public statements of note have been conveyed through angry tweets attacking the Mueller investigation and French President Emmanuel Macron.

 

 

Why so cranky? Well, a few things have gone wrong for Mr Trump in the last 10 days.

First, his party was thumped in the midterms, ceding control of the House to the Democrats.

When the new House sits in January, the President's political opponents will have the power to investigate him, and could even gain access to the mysterious tax returns he has stubbornly kept hidden from the public.

On top of that, Mr Trump's trip to France last weekend was a bit of a fiasco. He got into a spat with Mr Macron, with whom he has actually got on rather well in the past, and displayed notably cold body language during their meeting.

Then he cancelled a trip to the Aisne-Marne cemetery east of Paris, where he was supposed to honour fallen American soldiers, because of rain.

Other world leaders went ahead with their own events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One while Mr Trump stayed inside. The backlash was inevitable.

"They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic, inadequate Donald Trump couldn't even defy the weather to pay his respects to the fallen," Winston Churchill's grandson, Nicholas Soames, said.

"He seemed physically and emotionally apart," former US ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns said.

"It's such a striking difference to between the enthusiasm he showed during the campaign and then going to Paris and sulking in his hotel room."

 

 

Then Mr Trump returned home to reports that new indictments in the Mueller investigation were imminent.

Making matters worse, Democrats pushed for Mr Trump's new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the investigation due to bias, given Mr Whitaker had repeatedly and publicly criticised Mr Mueller's approach before taking the job.

The President was famously bitter with the previous attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from anything involving the Russia probe, seeing it as a personal betrayal. He finally forced Mr Sessions to resign the day after the midterms.

On Twitter this morning, Mr Trump claimed Mr Mueller's team had "gone absolutely nuts" and was "screaming at" and "horribly threatening" people.

He said Mr Mueller was "highly conflicted" because he had worked for Mr Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, for eight years.

In fact, Mr Mueller served 12 years as FBI director, eight of which were under Republican president George W. Bush. His tenure was extended by two years in the middle of Mr Obama's presidency by a unanimous 100-0 vote in the Senate.

Mr Trump also called the Mueller investigation a "total witch hunt" run by a "gang of Democrat thugs".

Mr Mueller is a registered Republican. So is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who commissioned the investigation and oversaw it until Mr Whitaker took over.

The so-called "witch hunt" has already led to dozens of indictments.

Mr Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy chairman Rick Gates, personal lawyer Michael Cohen, national security adviser Michael Flynn and foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos have all been caught in its net.

Mr Mueller was strikingly quiet in the lead-up to the midterms. Politico reports the White House is worried he is "about to pounce".

"You can see it in Trump's body language all week long. There's something troubling him. It's not just a couple of staff screw-ups with Melania," a senior Republican official said, referring to the First Lady's unusual attempt to get a White House staffer sacked.

"It led me to believe the walls are closing in and they've been notified by counsel of some actions about to happen. Folks are preparing for the worst."

The President's son, Donald Trump Jr, has reportedly told friends he believes he could be indicted by the investigation. His lawyers deny that rumour.

Mr Trump seemingly doesn't want to talk about it - at least, not outside the comfort of his Twitter account.

Last week, when CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked him whether he wanted Mr Whitaker to curtail the investigation, he snapped.

"What a stupid question that is. What a stupid question," Mr Trump said.

"I watch you a lot; you ask a lot of stupid questions."

If the reports are true, and more indictments are coming, Mr Trump's dark mood is unlikely to improve anytime soon.

donald trump us politics

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners