Kim praises ‘extraordinary’ Trump in letter

THE courtship between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be going strong, with the president revealing he received a "very nice note" from the dictator.

Mr Trump tweeted a copy of the letter, dated 6 July, the day that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Pyongyang.

"Great progress being made!" he said.

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

The note from Kim comes after Mr Trump reportedly sent a special gift over for Kim with Mr Pompeo - a copy of Elton John's "Rocket Man".

The gift was in-joke between the two, in reference to Mr Trump's "Little Rocket Man" gibe of last year.

Mr Trump supposedly asked Kim in their historic June meeting in Singapore if he knew the song, but Kim didn't.

In Kim's letter, he describes the June 12 summit, and the resulting joint statement agreed by both sides, as the "start of a meaningful journey".

Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their summit in Singapore. Picture: AP

"I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr President aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the US will sure surely come to fruition," he wrote.

"I deeply appreciate the energetic and extraordinary efforts made by Your Excellency Mr President for the improvement of relations between the two countries and the faithful implementation of the joint statement."

But the North Korean leader called on his counterpart to take "practical actions" to build trust.

"The invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions," he said.

North Korea has long trumpeted a denuclearisation goal, but one that it sees as a lengthy process of undefined multilateral disarmament on the entire Korean peninsula, rather than a unilateral dismantlement of its nuclear arsenal.