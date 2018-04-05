Menu
Login
News

Trump orders National Guard to Mexico border

Members of the California National Guard work next to the US-Mexico border fence in 2006. Picture: AP
Members of the California National Guard work next to the US-Mexico border fence in 2006. Picture: AP
by AAP

US President Donald Trump will sign a proclamation ordering the deployment of the National Guard to help protect the border with Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says.

Troops may be heading to the border as early as Wednesday night (US time), Ms Nielsen said, saying that the National Guard would support US Custom and Border Protection but would not be involved in enforcement.

Army National Guard Gustavo Gutierrez scans the US/Mexico border from the top of Radar Hill, near Columbus, New Mexico in 2006. Picture: AP
Army National Guard Gustavo Gutierrez scans the US/Mexico border from the top of Radar Hill, near Columbus, New Mexico in 2006. Picture: AP

Ms Nielsen spoke at a White House news briefing a day after Mr Trump sharpened his anti-immigration rhetoric by saying he wanted to deploy US military forces until his promised border wall is built.

"The president has directed that the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol," Ms Nielsen said.

"The president will be signing a proclamation to that effect today."

She said the administration had drafted legislation and would be asking congress to provide the legal authority and resources to address "this crisis at our borders".

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the press briefing at the White House. Picture: AFP
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks during the press briefing at the White House. Picture: AFP

She did not give the number of the troops to be deployed or the cost of the operation.

Ms Nielsen said that despite steps taken by the administration, the levels of drug smuggling, illegal immigration and dangerous gang activity across the border were unacceptable.

United States President Donald Trump. Picture: MEGA
United States President Donald Trump. Picture: MEGA

Mr Trump met with Defence Secretary James Mattis, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, Ms Nielsen and other officials to discuss border issues on Tuesday.

"Until we can have a wall and proper security we're going to be guarding our border with the military," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, lamenting what he called "horrible" US laws that left the southern border poorly protected.

 

On Wednesday, Mr Trump said in a tweet: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!"

Topics:  border control donald trump drugs illegal immigration mexico national guard

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

THE principal of the school has urged parents to keep their kids at home if they have any symptoms.

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Matchbook, the 1989 album by Ian Moss, is back on vinyl.

He is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year

Local Partners