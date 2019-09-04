Menu
Login
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month.
Trump announced he intends to visit Australia last month. Kazuhiro Nogi
Politics

Donald Trump good for Australia: Morrison

by Daniel McCulloch
4th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

SCOTT Morrison insists the "unconventional" US president is good for Australia, as he prepares to visit Washington later this month.

The prime minister says he gets on well with Donald Trump.

"But more importantly, our countries get on, and I think that's the real connection," Mr Morrison told 3AW radio on Wednesday.

He concedes Mr Trump is "very different" from previous US presidents.

"We've got a straight-up relationship and he respects Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Is he a good president for Australia? Yes."

More Stories

Show More
australia us trade donald trump scott morrison

Top Stories

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Surfing "THE day was all about wise wave selection with the outer bank providing dramatic close-outs, but also epic fast rides for those who took on the challenge.”

    Big tides are the perfect time to wet a line

    Big tides are the perfect time to wet a line

    Fishing Ballina's Brett Hyde gives his fishing tips for the week

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Internationally acclaimed artist helps kids paint big canvas

    Community The work is part of a Ballina development's public art program

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

    Sport Athletics, bowls, bridge and golf results