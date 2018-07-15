Trump runs from protest banner during round of golf

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has been booed by protesters while playing golf at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.

BBC reporter Frankie McCamley posted footage on Twitter of Mr Trump, dressed in black and wearing a white cap, waving at protesters in the distance as they shouted "No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!"

Portions of the golf course were visible from a beach where protesters gathered to oppose Mr Trump's visit.

Separating the protesters from the golf course was a line of police, some on horses.

Snipers were also perched atop a nearby tower overlooking the vast property.

The resort is one of two golf hotels owned by Trump in Scotland.

Scottish police said they were trying to trace the paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the golf resort on Friday evening.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel and committed a criminal offence.

In this Friday, July 13, 2018 photo, a Greenpeace protester flying a microlight passes over US President's Donald Trump's resort in Turnberry, Scotland. Picture: AP

The glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par".

Greenpeace claimed that the protest forced Mr Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

The group said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

More anti-Trump protests took place in other parts of Scotland, including one with some 10,000 people in Edinburgh.

The demonstrators gathered at The Meadows, a park in the Scottish capital where a giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump as an angry orange baby floated in the air.

The six metre tall balloon has become a symbol of the protests against the US President's first official visit to Britain.

Many of the demonstrators carried placards bearing images of the "Baby Donald" balloon, along with the slogan "Dump Trump."

One protester, posing as Spider-Man, carried a placard reminding the president that "with power comes responsibility."

It took two hours for the march to weave its way through the city on Saturday, much to the amusement of tourists and motorists, who beeped their horns in support.

The anti-Trump carnival spirit, complete with a choir, bagpiper and tambourine band, continued at the park with more speeches, poetry readings and music.

Mr Trump is spending the weekend out of the spotlight ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday.