Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
News

Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

by Greg Roberts
3rd Jun 2020 11:27 AM
FOUR former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O'Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person, who can't be named, are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The "deliberate and intentional" use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

