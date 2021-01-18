Menu
A unique meditation hall has been proposed for Pocket's Rainforest Retreat in the Byron Shire.
Council News

Domed meditation hall proposed for rural retreat

Liana Boss
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A unique meditation hall has been proposed for a Byron Shire tourist facility.

A development application seeking approval for alterations and additions to Pocket's Rainforest Retreat was lodged with Byron Shire Council on December 23.

The proposal is now on public exhibition, until January 25.

The DA proposes about $419,000 worth of works including the construction of a circular meditation hall with a copper-coloured dome roof.

The application also seeks approval to relocate an existing, approved cabin on the property, at 15 Middle Pocket Rd, Middle Pocket.

According to a document prepared for the applicant, the facility is focused on being a "low-scale retreat centre" that is "well suited to the locality".

"The purpose of this application is to allow for the continued rejuvenation of the existing facility by its new owners," the document said.

"The Meditation Hall is an ancillary use and building to the existing … facility and will provide additional activities for guests of the facility only.

"The hall will provide a space for guests to join in meditation practices and comprises a large open space and storage for associated equipment."

The hall, designed by Byron-based building firm Balanced Earth, is to involve a "high-quality design that complements the other buildings on the site and reflects the relaxed and positive retreat experience".

Bed and breakfast establishments have already been approved for 15 and 39 Middle Pocket Rd.

"Guests will experience a retreat style experience within in the facility, which will continue the theme of the property as an establishment of positive human wellbeing and connection to the natural environment," the document said.

