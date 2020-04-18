Menu
Pets & Animals

Dog’s terrible haircut goes viral

by Alex Turner-Cohen
18th Apr 2020 4:49 PM

Many Australians stuck at home while socially isolating might've been tempted to trim their own hair while unable to get to a salon.

But let this Sydney dog's plight serve as a warning to stay away from the scissors.

Mashi the Pomeranian was unlucky enough to be treated to a DIY doggy grooming session at the hands of his inexperienced owner, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The pictures of the pooch before and after the tragic hair cut say it all.

Mashi before his tragic haircut
His human, founder of Atelier Romy jewellery, Hermione Underwood, shared images of the new style on Instagram.

"Take it from @bossmash and wait until the professionals are back," Underwood said in the post, which has received more than 1000 reactions.

coronaviruspromo

 

In the first photo, Mashi looks adoringly at the camera, with a head and body full of fluffy fur.

But in the second photo, he looks decidedly embarrassed. And his hairstyle is … well, embarrassing.

Mashi even took aim at his human on his own Instagram page.

"And you thought you were having a bad hair day," Mashi said, with the hashtags #myhoomanscantcutgood and #covidtimes.

Mashi the Pomeranian has also taken a cut (pun intended) at his owner via his Instagram bio.

"Was a proud Pom but you may know me bc I-SO-bad-haircut", it reads.

Originally published as Dog's terrible haircut goes viral

coronavirus dog grooming pets viral

