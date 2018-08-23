Documents lodged for 265MW Aldoga solar farm

ONE of Gladstone's largest proposed solar farms is progressing, with the company lodging documents with the Federal Government in a bid to move towards construction.

Acciona Energy mapped out how the project would change the 707 hectares of Gladstone State Development Area land in a report published on the Department of Environment and Energy's website earlier this month.

The global energy giant announced in April it had signed a 30-year lease with the State Government to build the 265MW Aldoga solar farm on land which was formerly used for cattle grazing.

It expects to install one million solar panels to generate enough power for the energy needs of 122,000 homes.

The report said the project expected to use solar panels with axis trackers to allow the panels to slowly and almost silently track the sun's movements, optimising the power generated.

"There is an alternative option to install a fixed-tilt mounting structure; however, preliminary studies suggest that the single-axis tracker will be more desirable from an energy production perspective," the report said.

The development may also include energy storage capabilities. It's estimated construction, expected to be between October next year and November 2020, will create 240 jobs. The solar farm will operate between November 2020 and December 2050.

State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick announced in April Acciona Energy was chosen out of 16 proponents.

"Combined with the renewable energy that will be generated, and the lease payments that will be made to the state, this project represents a major boost to the local community - economically, environmentally and socially," Mr Dick said.

Acciona said they had spoken with Gladstone businesses and organisations including Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Gidarjil Development Corporation about the potential to work together.

Members of the Acciona team will host information sessions at Yarwun, Mount Larcom and Gladstone next week. The Yarwun session will be on Monday from 2-7pm at the Yarwun Hall, the Mount Larcom session at the CWA Hall on Tuesday , from 2-7pm and at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance office on Wednesday from 2-7pm.