23°
News

Do you really know your road rules?

Bill North
| 10th May 2017 11:55 AM
Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner
Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHOULD slow cars keep left? Do you need to indicate at roundabouts? Are you allowed to drive through a yellow light?

Are you sure you really know your road rules?

A free licensing workshop for older road users will be held in Grafton on May 19. The "Older Road User" workshop will be delivered by Roads and Maritime Services and will be held at Grafton Community Function Centre, 59 Duke St on Friday, May 19 from 1.30 to 3.30pm. It will provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis said a workshop recently held at Yamba was well attended.

"I encourage older road users in the Clarence Valley to take advantage of this free workshop to learn about changes to licencing rules and other matters that will help them stay safe when out and about," Mr Gulaptis said.

"It can be hard to keep up with changes to licensing rules, so this free two hour workshop.

"Information and checklists will be provided for all road users, whether they drive, ride, walk, catch public transport or use a mobility scooter, or a combination of these.

"The workshop will look at issues such as driver licensing after the age of 75, safe driving habits, mobility scooters, and the top 10 misunderstood road rules in NSW," he said.

Bookings are essential and can be made by phoning 6622 1903 or emailing info@acecolleges.edu.au.

Top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW

According to a 2016 NRMA report, these are the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in the state:

1. ROUNDABOUTS

Drivers approaching a roundabout must use their indicators when turning left, right or making a U-turn, but not when going straight ahead (as this would mislead other drivers into thinking you are going left or right). When exiting a roundabout, whether you are turning left, right or even going straight ahead, you must always indicate a left turn just before you exit, unless it is not practical to do so (when travelling straight ahead on a small single lane roundabout, it may be impractical to indicate left when exiting).

2. GIVING WAY TO PEDESTRIANS

If a driver is turning left or right at an intersection, the driver must give way to any pedestrian crossing the road the driver is entering. This applies to intersections with and without traffic lights.

3. MOBILE PHONES

A mobile phone can only be used while driving if it's secured in a commercially designed and manufactured mounting fixed to the vehicle or operated by Bluetooth technology or voice activation. This includes the navigational or GPS function and audio functions of the device. From 1 December 2016, P2 holders are no longer be permitted to use a mobile phone at all while driving or riding.

4. MERGING

When a driver is travelling on a road without lane markings and the number of lanes is reduced, they must merge by giving way to any vehicle that is ahead of them. However a driver who is moving from one lane, marked by broken lines (whether or not the lane is ending) to another must give way to any vehicle already travelling in the same direction.

5. KEEPING LEFT

On roads with a speed limit of more than 80km/h, motorists must not drive in the right-hand lane unless overtaking, turning right or making a U-turn, avoiding an obstacle or driving in congested traffic. If a 'Keep Left Unless Overtaking' sign is displayed, then you must keep left regardless of the speed limit.

6. HEADLIGHT AND FOG LIGHT USE

High beam is not permitted if travelling less than 200 metres behind a car going in the same direction or less than 200 metres from an oncoming vehicle. It is an offence to flash the vehicle's headlights unless the vehicle is being used to respond to an emergency. A driver is only permitted to use fog lights if driving in fog, mist or other atmospheric condition that restricts visibility.

7. U-TURNS

When making a U-turn a driver must have a clear view of any approaching traffic and give way to all vehicles and pedestrians. Drivers are not allowed to make a U-turn across:

  • a) a single continuous dividing line;
  • b) a single continuous dividing line to the left of a broken line;
  • c) two parallel continuous dividing lines.

You must not make a U-turn at traffic lights unless there is a 'U-turn permitted' sign displayed.

8. SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE

Drivers should stay three seconds behind vehicles in front of them and been mindful not to tailgate. In poor conditions such as rain, gravel roads or dim light, it may be necessary to increase the travelling distance to four seconds to increase the crash avoidance space.

9. SCHOOL ZONES

A school zone is the area around a school with a speed limit of 40km/h normally from 8am to 9.30am and between 2.30pm and 4pm on school days. There are a small number of non-standard school zone times in NSW. These zones are identified by red/orange school zone signs which indicate non-standard times. Signs at these schools display the times which apply.

10. YELLOW TRAFFIC LIGHTS

A driver approaching traffic lights showing a yellow traffic light must stop if they can do so safely. Penalties apply for drivers who fail to stop at a yellow light, unless it is unsafe to do so.   How did you go?

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  chris gulaptis driving nrma older drivers road rules whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Do you really know your road rules?

Do you really know your road rules?

'OLDER Road User' workshop to provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

New findings to help manage climate change

Minister Roberts presenting Wollongbar-based DPI Senior Principal Research Scientist Lukas Van Zwieten with one of the NSW Premier's Prizes for Science & Engineering in the category Innovation in Public Sector Science & Engineering.

Work at Wollongbar has gained international recognition

Putting your breast foot forward

SEA OF PINK: 845 people took part in last year's Mother's Day Classic in Ballina, which saw the route turn a sea of pink.

THIS year marks 20th anniversary of Women in Mother's Day Classic

Bye bye to boat building for Ballina

Ian McKinlay and, Ian Paraz of Laidley Qld discover the rich history of Ship building in Ballina

The closure of the Ballina Slipway marked the end of an era

Local Partners

Do you really know your road rules?

'OLDER Road User' workshop to provide information and tips to improve safety for older road users.

Toilet visit got a wee bit expensive

BP service station at Wardell

Spending a penny just got very expensive for a young Casino couple

Kings of Country stars' hits on stage

TRIBUTE: Phillip Bauer (as Johnny Cash), Michael Moore (as Willie Nelson) and Ted Vigil (as John Denver) in Kings of Country 2017.

At Ballina RSL Club tomorrow

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Prawn Festival no shrimp event

The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.

The 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival has found a new friend

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

CURRENTLY UNDER OFFER

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 $4,600,000 to...

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!