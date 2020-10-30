Do you have these two outfits in your toddler’s wardrobe?

Best & Less has recalled a popular toddler’s outfit.

PARENTS may want to check their child's wardrobe after Best & Less issued a recall on a popular romper outfit.

Best & Less French Terry Printed Baby romper has been recalled due to parts of the outfit potentially being a choking hazard to babies.

The recall is due to the outfit having detached or loose snaps which could be a potential choking hazard to babies.

One of the rompers recalled by Best & Less.

The detached or loose snaps can potentially be around the neck and crotch and may not be attached securely. As a result, they can become loose and dangerous resulting in a potential choking hazard.

According to the recall's instructions, customers should stop using the product immediately and return it to their nearest Best & Less store.

The rompers were on sale at Best & Less between September 21 and October 1 of this year

For further details on product safety recall information, see www.productsafety.gov.au.

Alternatively, contact the Best & Less customer care team on 1300 135 766 or their website for how to exchange the item.