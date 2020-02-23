Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search is on for Australia’s top dog.
The search is on for Australia’s top dog.
Pets & Animals

Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

19th Feb 2020 10:11 AM

Do You Own Australia's Top Dog?

Send us a photo of your prize-winning pooch, and tell us why they rule.

We all love our dogs - they're loyal, amusing, cuddly and comforting.

But is yours extra special?

Do they have the X-factor when it comes to canine charisma?

Can they do special tricks? Have they done something out of the ordinary? Do they have a compelling backstory? Or are they simply special for being themselves?

Does your dog have what it takes be top pooch?
Does your dog have what it takes be top pooch?

Send us a photo of your dog and don't forget to tell us a little about your photo we want to know why they're the most pawsome dog in the land of Oz.

We're searching far and wide to find Australia's Top Dog with the winner getting a morning makeover on either Sunrise or The Morning Show from a Pooch Perfect groomer, a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn PLUS you'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for you and your dog.

So surprise us, astound us, make us laugh and make your beloved bounder a national treasure.

 

 

 

ALTERNATIVELY, ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

 

 

More Stories

Show More
competition dogs dogsofoz editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        premium_icon Where you can watch Sir David Attenborough’s new film

        News HIS new documentary A Life in Our Planet will premiere in cinemas across the world in April

        The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        premium_icon The local groups getting grants following bushfires

        News Grants are helping to boost local causes following bushfires

        Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        premium_icon Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        News THIS one-man-show is like having a chat to the former Prime Minister and his take...

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in