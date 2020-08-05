Menu
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (right) and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard during a press conference at Parliament House in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Do we need extra safety measures at Ballina airport?

Javier Encalada
5th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said extra safety measures at regional airports, particularly at Ballina Byron Gateway, may not be required at this stage.

But she said she preferred if NSW residents did not travel even within the state, unless it was strictly necessary.

At today’s COVID briefing, Ms Berejiklian was asked specifically if Ballina airport should have extra safety measures in place.

“The health advice is always evolving in relation to those matters, but obviously at this stage, given the rates of community transmission we have, we don’t have any restrictions for NSW residents moving around freely,” she said.

“Although please refer to (NSW Chief Health Officer) Dr Chant’s advice, which has been – for the next week weeks, we would prefer that people didn’t move around a lot unless the absolutely have to.”

The NSW premier asked for those in South West and West Sydney to try to especially follow this advice and ramp up testing.

“As we have said for some weeks, NSW is at a critical stage in this pandemic, as it is evidenced by the worsening news that were received from Victoria today,” she said.

Ms Berejiklian today announced Sydney airport will be the only airport in the state receiving flights from interstate, to ensure all restrictions and quarantine orders are followed correctly.

