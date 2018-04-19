Menu
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Crime

DJ death accused to return to court in eight weeks

19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN accused of causing the death of a Byron Bay DJ is expected to return to court in June.

Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Mr O'Neill, who is charged with the alleged murder of Chris Bradley on Christmas night, remains in custody.

Defence lawyer Carl Edwards represented Mr O'Neill in a brief appearance.

A partial police brief of evidence has been served in relation to the case. The matter was adjourned to June 20.

