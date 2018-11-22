Menu
Login
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby.
The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby. Paul Donaldson
News

Diversions in place after truck roll over on Bruce at M'boro

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM

THE driver of a truck which rolled on the Bruce Highway this morning has been taken to hospital.

A 61-year-old Brisbane man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after his B Double semi trailer rolled onto the driver's side near the Alice St on ramp about 3.30am.

Queensland Police confirmed the truck was travelling north and initially both lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews cleaned up a small diesel spill and left the scene at 5.40am.

The Chronicle understands there are still traffic detours in place.

bruce highway maryborough traffic truck roll over
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners