Divers pose with ‘monster’ squid

The Aplin brothers came across the giant squid on a morning dive near Wellington. Picture: Facebook.

The Aplin brothers came across the giant squid on a morning dive near Wellington. Picture: Facebook.

A MONSTER 4.2 metre-long squid has washed up on the shores of New Zealand's capital.

Three brothers were out for a morning dive in Wellington when they came across the impressive creature.

The Aplin brothers came across the giant squid on a morning dive near Wellington. Picture: Facebook.

Daniel, Jack and Matthew Aplin were driving along on a track near Red Rocks on the city's South Coast when they came across the beached cephalopods.

The brothers said they had come across sharks while on their diving trips but had never seen a squid of that size.

The trio contacted the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, who arranged to have the squid collected.

A Department of Conservation spokesman said it was almost certainly a giant squid, the bodies of which washed up relatively regularly.

The Department of Conservation spokesman said the find was almost certainly a giant squid and the creatures wash up on beaches relatively regularly. Picture: Facebook.

Male giant squids can grow as large as 10 metres long, and have suckers and barbs running down the length of their arms.

The giant squid is the largest type of squid save for the colossal squid.

They are chiefly hunted by sperm whales, but juveniles are occasionally hunted by deep-sea sharks.

Rumours and sightings of giant squid as long as 20.1 metres are widespread, but no specimens approaching this size have been scientifically documented.

Studies show giant squid feed on deep-sea fish and other squid species.

They catch prey using two tentacles, gripping it with serrated sucker rings, then bring it toward the powerful beak, and shred it before ingesting it.

Giant squid inhabit all the world's oceans and are believed to be solitary hunters, as only individuals have ever been caught in fishing nets.

An online commenter compared the brothers' find to the colossal squid held at New Zealand's national museum Te Papa in Wellington - which is over 5.2 metres long.

Last year a 15.2 metre squid washed up in Indonesia.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.