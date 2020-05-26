Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

OUR Kids Northern Rivers annual Winter Ball is becoming a virtual ball this year, with everyone invited.

The winter ball is a valuable fundraiser for the Our Kids foundation with this years’s funds are going to raise money for paediatric equipment for local children in hospital.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Our Kids is turning the ball virtual, with the charity encouraging everyone to dress up for the May 30 event.

“Normally we would all be frocking up in black tie and enjoying an evening raising funds for Our Kids, but unfortunately we have had to postpone like so many other community events in Lismore,” Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said.

“This is just a simple idea to unite the community, have some fun and give everyone a good excuse to get out of your active wear and PJs.”

The innovative idea has received a great response from the public, with the ball attracting participants from England.

“We have had a great response so far, with people from as far away as England joining in, where they’ll be hosting a champagne breakfast due to the time difference.”

“Even the Commonwealth Business Banking Team who usually volunteer at the Ball are hosting their Virtual Ball at a lunchtime function so their team can join in,” Rebekka said.

Given the tough times on the local food industry recently, Our Kids are also urging the public to order local takeaway as a show of support.

People can also donate via the online raffle or at www.everydayhero.com

To get involved with the virtual ball, see www.facebook.com/groups/ourkidsvirtualball.