DISPLACED: Locals in need of a place to sleep after fires

DISPLACED Northern Rivers residents affected by last year's bushfires are still able to access support from the NSW Disaster Recovery Office.

From June 2019 to last week, Department of Justice has recorded 702 nights of accommodation provided to people affected by the fires.

Tenterfield, Casino and Mt Nardi communities were communities most benefited by the offer, with about 400 nights of accommodation provided in that period.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing, who has been appointed State Recovery Coordinator following the recent bushfires, said some people have been staying in empty holiday homes which were offered up by members of the public. Now that tourism is picking back up again, some bushfire affected people are being asked to leave the holiday homes.

"My number one priority is taking care of the people of NSW affected by these devastating fires and any person displaced by bushfires can be put in temporary accommodation immediately and without any cost to them," Assistant Commissioner Willing said.

"We have heard that some bushfire affected towns are experiencing strong bookings for the upcoming Easter long weekend. While this is great for tourism, for some people who are staying in previously empty holiday homes through arrangements they've made directly with owners, this could mean that they suddenly don't have a roof over their head. We don't want people to think they have run out of options, we can arrange a room for them tonight.

"The support for bushfire affected people is still available. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you are having difficulties arranging a place to stay. Even if you have already been through the NSW Government emergency accommodation, we will help you again. Please call the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444 to arrange."

Assistant Commissioner Willing said some people may not know that the Government can also help affected people with private rental bond loan, advance rental costs, and sourcing housing options from the private rental market.

To seek assistance please call the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.