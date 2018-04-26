Menu
BEARY NICE: Gin Gin's David Hooker was photographing the clouds when he saw Winnie the Pooh form.
Offbeat

Disney character appears in the clouds

Crystal Jones
by
26th Apr 2018 10:59 AM

WHILE many will be heading to the cinema to see the upcoming Winnie the Pooh movie, one man got a live preview of the famous teddy straight from his backyard.

Gin Gin man David Hooker was photographing the sky from his Kookaburra Park backyard recently when the clouds took on a very recognisable formation.

"I was taking photos of the progression of the sunset and l watched it form," he said.

 

POOH BEAR: A still of Disney's Winnie the Pooh.
The outline of the clouds looks like a side profile of Winnie the Pooh holding a pot of honey.

Mr Hooker said he didn't label himself a photographer, but enjoying taking pictures.

"I have had a few in the paper over the last two years," he said.

 

SWEET AS: This photo, taken in Gin Gin, appears to show Winne the Pooh enjoying some honey.
"I don't edit them, they are straight from the camera."

Winnie the Pooh, as a character, is set for a new level of popularity with a live action movie, Christopher Robin, due for release later this year.

 

STUNNING: One of David Hooker's other photographs.
