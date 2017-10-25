News

Dislodged trailer blocks Pacific Highway

Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy.
Police are at the Pacific Highway after a trailer fell off a truck near New Italy. Trevor Veale

ROAD workers are attempting to remove a battered trailer blocking the northbound carriageway of the Pacific Highway near Ballina after it was dislodged from a truck.

Police and emergency services were called to the highway near Whites Road at New Italy just after 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Luckily, the cars travelling behind the truck weren't struck by the trailer when it came off the truck.

Northbound traffic came to a halt causing heavy congestion on the highway before Roads and Maritime Service implemented a contra flow.

The contra flow involved using one of the two southbound lanes as a alternative northbound lane to alleivate traffic pressures in the area.

It is unknown at this stage when the northbound lanes would reopen to traffic.

Motorists are warned traffic remains moderate on the stretch of roadway. 

Topics:  editors picks northern rivers crash northern rivers roads pacific highway traffic

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Books come and go at the Lennox Street Library

Books come and go at the Lennox Street Library

"AN INVITATION to share the joys of reading with your neighbours.”

ACCC attempts to force regional mobile network expansion

The ACCC has ruled against introducing domestic roaming to allow phone rivals to access each other's networks.

Vodafone slams ACCC after mobile roaming decision

Revamped surf club to help prevent shark attacks

The opening of the new facilities at East Ballina.

A new facility has been opened to safeguard Ballina's coastline

Police confirm tragic death at Fingal Head

File photo.

Police and surf lifesavers have ended a desperate search.

Local Partners