’Disgusting! Think very hard about what you are doing’

Free parking is coming to an end at Lismore Base Hospital, and residents are not happy.

Northern Rivers residents have expressed their disappointment after Lismore City Council announced it would resume paid parking for staff and visitors at the Lismore Base Hospital on Monday, January 18.

People took to social media to share their feelings and frustration about the end of free parking at a time when COVID-19 testing facilities in the region were under increased pressure.

Comments ranged from suggestions that council charge their own staff for parking at chambers, through to comments about our elected representatives that we are unable to publish.

Here's a selection comments posted online:

Sharon Lee - "Very disgusting! Staff shouldn't be paying for parking. So much greed ‒ these male and female hospital workers are doing a compassion service for our community. Think very hard what you are doing."

Ali Marchant - "Surely the solution would be permits for hospital staff … not sure why they would have to pay."

Jodie Davis - "Absolutely disgraceful LCC."

Kay OMalley - "I want to know when the staff at LCC and Councillors will start paying to be at the Goonellabah Council chambers. Fair is fair, and no one at council (including councillors) provides front line essential services."

Gray Wilson - "The council provides a parking lot its employees and visitors. The hospital … expects council to pay for parking for its visitors and staff. Seems legit. Why doesn't council provide free parking for students and visitors at SCU? Why don't they provide free parking at St Vincent's? Why do Blood Bank employees have to observe the time limits in Bounty Street?"

WR von Sturler - "Are we talking $2-4 a visit? Why is this even an issue? There is something I am missing? Just to have yet another (yawn) go at councillors and our council. Hey my dealings with them have not always been that great but this ongoing whinging is getting a bit much. If people don't like what they are doing then step up and do a better job. Seems in our town you are damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Meanwhile, according to NSW Health, access to the multistorey car park (operated by Care Parking) opposite LBH offers free parking for the first 15 minutes, and concession rates are available.

NSW Health said on-street parking which is signposted and managed by Lismore City Council, ranges from metered paid parking, two-hour free, four-hour free, and $2 all-day paid parking.

Care Parking's website said casual parking rates Monday to Friday are:

0 - 0.15 Hours - Free

0.15 - 1 Hours - $3.60

1 - 2 Hours - $5.60

2 - 3 Hours - $6.60

3 - 4 Hours - $7.60

4+ Hours - $8.60

Council has been approached for comment regarding their decision to cease free parking.