Tennis ace's fury over US Open 'discrimination' snub

He is the defending champion and the winner of 10 major titles yet Aussie tennis ace Dylan Alcott won’t be heading back to New York for the US Open this year.

The world's best wheelchair tennis player, Dylan Alcott, has accused the US Open of discrimination after it controversially cut wheelchair events from the tournament.

Winner of 10 singles majors, Alcott is furious at the decision to cull wheelchair categories from the August 31-September 13 tournament.

"Just got announced that the US Open will go ahead WITHOUT wheelchair tennis," Alcott tweeted.

"Players weren't consulted. I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world.

"But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk.

"Disgusting discrimination.

"And please do not tell me I am a 'greater risk' because I am disabled.

"I am disabled yes but that does not make SICK.

"I am fitter and healthier than nearly everybody reading this right now. There are no added risks."

Alcott's anger adds to that of several other players who have vented their frustration over the fact there will be no mixed doubles, juniors or veterans categories, while fields for men's and women's doubles have been halved from 64 teams to 32.

Singles players will be regularly screened for COVID-19, temperature tested and housed largely in the same hotel near Flushing Meadows.

The various tours - ATP and WTA - have come under fire for communication around US Open protocols, even though the US Tennis Association runs the US Open.

Alcott, who currently holds the Australian, French and Wimbledon crowns, concedes the pandemic has wrought immense change but is livid at the US Open's stance.

"And for sure there are far more important things going on in the world," he tweeted.

"But that choice should've been up TO ME.

"It is blatant discrimination for able bodied people to decide on my behalf what I do with my LIFE AND CAREER just because I am disabled.

"Not good enough."

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios and John Millman are among those who have voiced their concerns over travelling to New York because of health worries.

But Serena Williams and Daria Gavrilova welcome the opportunity to return to the tour after both men's and women's tours were slated to resume in mid-August in Washington and Palermo.

Originally published as 'Disgusting discrimination': Alcott fury over US Open snub