Woman’s disgusting act on motorbike

A woman has gone viral after being filmed performing a very unusual task while riding on the back of a motorbike on a busy road.

A video posted to the Facebook page ONLY in DADE shows a man riding a motorbike with a woman in a swimsuit sitting on the back shaving her legs as they ride along.

She can be seen holding what appears to be an energy drink in one hand while shaving one of her legs and swapping the drink to the other hand to do the opposite side.

The strange act was reportedly filmed on a street in Miami, with the woman seemingly unaware she is being filmed as she casually removes the hair on her thighs.

As if that wasn't already bad enough, a second video surfaced on the Instagram page Iospichyboys taken from a different angle.

Viewers were left disgusted as the woman appears to move on to shaving her bikini line.

The caption was written in Spanish but roughly translates to: "Someone is on their way to having a good time."

In another video the woman appears to move from shaving her legs to shaving her bikini line.

People were understandably grossed out by the woman's grooming habits.

"I'm shaking my head in disgust," one person said.

"Ouch! She is gonna get razor bumps for sure now," another wrote.

One added: "One way to get ingrown hair."

However, some users were impressed at the woman's multi-tasking skills.

"I would say who cares but I'm actually kinda impressed with her multi-tasking/time management skills," a user wrote.

"Multi-tasking at its finest," another added.