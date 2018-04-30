Menu
Login
News

Disguised 'Adani' flyer distributed

30th Apr 2018 7:51 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend.

The flyer, complete with the Adani logo, asks for people to contact their local MP and tell them the company needs "free money, water, coal, profits and land".

FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend.
FLYERS disguised as advertising for mining company Adani have been distributed in Bowen during the superboat event on the weekend. Contributed

'Adani needs', it reads, with bullet points; unlimited amounts of groundwater from the Great Artesian Basin for 60 years for free; no royalties on the coal; no tax on our profits, $1 billion of taxpayers money. No NAIF but still have EFIC; and no native title on the mine site.

Neither activist groups nor Adani could be reached for comment over the weekend.

adani bowen editors picks fake flyer mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    UP CLOSE: Simon Baker talks about the making of Breath

    UP CLOSE: Simon Baker talks about the making of Breath

    Movies BEFORE you watch this highly-anticipated movie, which opens in cinemas this Thursday, read what Simon Baker has to say about it.

    • 30th Apr 2018 11:49 AM
    Young music will meet this July

    Young music will meet this July

    Music The Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra is back on stage soon

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Movies Check out this 'tres chic' selection of cinema from France.

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Local Partners