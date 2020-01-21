Menu
CHARITY TIN THEFT: DO you know this man? Byron Bay police think he may be able to assist them with their inquiries into the theft of a bushfire charity tin in Byron Bay on the weekend.
News

‘Disgraceful’: Police slam thief who stole fire charity tin

Alison Paterson
21st Jan 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM
"THIS is a disgraceful act."

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey wasted no words when he described the theft of a bushfire charity tin stolen from a Byron Bay business on the weekend.

Insp Dempsey said the person of interest whom was photographed by the store's CCTV should be ashamed of themselves.

"This is a low act which takes advantage of people's generosity," he said.

"It is disgraceful."

Insp Dempsey said officers are appealing for information after a bushfire charity container was stolen from a Byron Bay business at the weekend.

Just after 7am on Saturday (18 January 2020), a man entered the store on Jonson Street, and after ordering a coffee, took the charity container raising funds for the recent bushfire appeal, and put it in his backpack before leaving the store.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and commenced inquiries into the incident.

Police have released images of a man who may be able to assist with inquires.

The man depicted is described as being of caucasian appearance, of a slim build and with short brown hair.

He is shown wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Byron Bay Police Station (02) 6685-9499 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

