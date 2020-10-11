Disgrace that robbed Wallabies of erasing 19 years of pain

Moral victories don't count on the scoreboard but if ever the Wallabies deserved one, that was it.

The record books will say the first Bledisloe Cup match of 2020 ended in a 16-16 draw but it was the Wallabies who came away as the real winners.

Smashed 36-0 by the All Blacks the last time they played in New Zealand, hardly anyone gave the Wallabies a chance but they proved up to the task as the new era of Australian rugby under Dave Rennie got off to a flying start.

The naysayers will say whenever drawing with the All Blacks becomes a cause for celebration that is the day when the Wallabies should just give it away because Australia's long-suffering supporters want wins.

Ioane steps out in the lead up to the first try.

But this was a match that the Wallabies won everywhere but on the scoreboard and should raise the spirits of both the players and their faithful followers after the disaster of the last two years.

Neither of New Zealand's two tries should have been allowed because of officiating errors that ought to be reviewed but the Wallabies still fought back from those setbacks to have a chance to win it with a late shot at goal.

Reece Hodge - from inside his own half - hit the post with his long-range penalty attempt during an agonising period of eight minutes of injury time where both teams had chances to win.

Rieko Ioane drops the ball over the line.

The draw could yet prove to be hugely significant for Australia as they bid to regain the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.

With three more tests to play, the Wallabies only need to win their two matches at home to take the trophy back and should improve on that outing- especially in the lineouts, which were troublesome from start to of finish.

The All Blacks will be strong favourites to win at Eden Park in Auckland next week but will be under enormous pressure after their arrogant dismissal of Australia was exposed as nothing more than hot air.

No moment summed this up better than when Rieko Ioane butchered a try on the stroke of half time when he dropped the ball while trying to plant it down one-handed.

Perhaps it was the rugby gods squaring the ledger because New Zealand's first try from Jordie Barrett should have been ruled out after Ioane stepped on the sideline in the lead up but the touch judge - Australian Angus Gardner - missed him stepping him on the chalk and the TMO was not asked to adjudicate on it.

The All Blacks' second try - by halfback Aaron Smith - was also highly dubious, with the pass floating metres forward.

Down by 10 points but with the wind behind their backs in the second half, the Wallabies clawed their way with tries by Marika Koroeibete and Filipo Daugunu - who was excellent on debut - and took the lead with less than seven minutes to go when James O'Connor landed a penalty in front.

The All Blacks tied it up just before the end of regular time when Rob Simmons was penalised at the ruck before the frantic extended period of injury time ended in a stalemate.

