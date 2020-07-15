Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police claim a young man was caught stashing a bag of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms in his girlfriend’s laundry.
Police claim a young man was caught stashing a bag of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms in his girlfriend’s laundry.
Crime

Dirty undies, smelly socks and a stash of semi-auto rifles

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
15th Jul 2020 7:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police claim a young Logan man has been found in possession of a canvas bag full of semiautomatic rifles and shortened firearms, at least one of which was loaded, which he kept stashed in his girlfriend's laundry.

Kingston resident Joshua Victor George Watts, 25, was charged with four counts of possessing a Category D weapon, which include semiautomatic rifles and shotguns, after a search warrant was executed on his girlfriend's Loganholme residence yesterday.

Today, a court heard Watts was not home when the search warrant took place at his girlfriend's house and was not the target of the warrant, although he commonly frequented her place.

Police claim while searching the property they discovered a large canvas bag in the laundry, which contained four Category D weapons, at least one of which was loaded.

The court heard when police contacted Watts, he made "some admissions" about the contents of the bag, although defence lawyer Layla King submitted her client was not "aware of the extent" of the bag's contents and so the admissions would need to be "revisited" once fingerprint analyses return.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor John Paratz told the court Watts has previous convictions for possessing weapons, including a "large" amount of ammunition, and also has drugs charges outstanding from a January search warrant.

Ms King said Watts was "quite proud" he had remained drug free since January.

Magistrate Clare Kelly granted him bail to live with his sister at Kingston on conditions which include he submit to urine analysis testing.

The four charges will be mentioned again in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 23.

Originally published as Dirty undies, smelly socks and a stash of semi-auto rifles

More Stories

crime joshua victor watts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Splendour in the Past will replace live music festival

        premium_icon Splendour in the Past will replace live music festival

        News Instead of the masses, the music, the fashion and the antics, this year Triple J will offer a ‘best of’ music weekend.

        Local holiday parks open their doors to QLD tourists

        premium_icon Local holiday parks open their doors to QLD tourists

        News POPULAR holiday parks in Ballina, Evans Head and Byron Bay are getting some strong...

        REVEALED: Sexually transmitted diseases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon REVEALED: Sexually transmitted diseases in Northern NSW

        News New data breaks down cases of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, HIV

        ‘We hadn’t realised how tough apprentices were doing it’

        premium_icon ‘We hadn’t realised how tough apprentices were doing it’

        News "We can't leave it five years before doing anything"