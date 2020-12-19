Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dirt bike rider injured in a double fatality overnight has been flown from Cairns for treatment.
A dirt bike rider injured in a double fatality overnight has been flown from Cairns for treatment.
News

Dirt bike rider flown to hospital after double fatality

by Pete Martinelli
19th Dec 2020 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the men injured in a double motorbike fatality will be treated in Townsville.

The man, 21, was taken to Cairns Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the crash that killed a 28 year old man and a 17 year old youth.

The patient was flown to Townsville Hospital this morning, still in a serious condition.

The man was riding a yellow Suzuki dirt bike south when he collided with a red Honda dirt bike, travelling north on Mount Peter Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at about 10pm on Friday night, near the intersection with Mackillop Road.

Both the rider, 28 and his passenger, 17, were declared deceased at the scene.

Alcohol is understood to have been a factor in the incident and it understood the two bikes had been seen by local Mt Peter residents hooning through the neighbourhood on a previous evening.

Originally published as Dirt bike rider flown from Cairns after double fatality

fatality road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        Premium Content Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market has operated at the showgrounds for the last few months due to COVID-19.

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...

        HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Premium Content HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Education Full results for Northern Rivers students who received the highest bands in the HSC...

        REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        News Tweed-Byron, Richmond police district numbers outlined in new report