20°
News

Digital boat licences set sail in NSW

Samantha Poate
| 7th Jul 2017 11:46 AM
Trawlers at the Evans Head Marina. The Northern Star Archives
Trawlers at the Evans Head Marina. The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STATE Government has rolled out a new service that allows NSW boaters to download digital boat licences and vessel registration across the state.

The announcement came from Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey.

"The NSW Government issues more than 23 million licences and permits each year, covering more than 760 different categories,” Mr Dominello said.

"This means customers could be carrying up to six different government licences or permits in their wallet at any one time.”

"By removing paperwork and embracing technology we are providing customers with a product that is fit for purpose in the digital age.”

Mrs Pavey said the move to a digital platform not only makes it easier for boaters, but also helps authorities make the waterways safer.

"Digital licences can be accessed or renewed within minutes not days which is great news for boating enthusiasts,” Ms Pavey said.

"Tide times, lifejackets, fuel, fishing tackle, there's a lot to keep in mind when heading out on the water. Soon there will be one less item you will need to remember and as long as you have your phone you'll have your licence.”

There is however one exception for personal watercraft licence holders who need to carry physical licences when out on a jet ski, as photo identification is required.

Users who choose to carry only a digital licence must ensure their device remains charged and accessible, whilst digital licences can be accessed on another smartphone or tablet by securely signing into the Service NSW app when in mobile reception.

Boat licensing and renewals are now available under 'My Licences' in the Service NSW app.

For more information visit a Service NSW Centre or go to www.service.nsw.gov.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  boat licences digital melinda pavey nsw state government victor dominello

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Time to air the quilts at Alstonville

Time to air the quilts at Alstonville

OLD and new quilts will be on display at the 10th annual Airing of the Quilts at Crawford House Museum, Alstonville, this weekend.

Backlash over highway upgrade endangering potoroos, koalas

The long nosed potoroo. Photo Contributed

Collared trees said to endanger Australian marsupials

Water supply cut while council fixes broken main

A burst water main is causing problems for some households and businesses in Ballina

Households, businesses may be affected by temporary water supply cut

Volunteer - you're in for a treat

Camellias - the variety of colours, shapes and flowers now is truly a gardener's dream.

If you love camellias, there's a new variety for your garden

Local Partners

New shark detection technology ready for summer

A NEW shark detection prototype, designed to set off an alarm in the presence of large animals may be ready in time for summer.

Byron Bay among world's best beaches

Main Beach, Byron Bay

And for the lucky locals, Byron's beaches are up there with the best

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole double the country comfort

BALANCE: Beccy Cole and Adam Harvey are touring to perform songs from their album Great Country Songbook Vol 2.

Music collaborators Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole are hitting the Coast

Tribute show for rocket man

ON STAGE: Greg Andrew in the Elton John Experience Show.

Show covers all the star's iconic hits

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!