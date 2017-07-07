Digital boat licences set sail in NSW

STATE Government has rolled out a new service that allows NSW boaters to download digital boat licences and vessel registration across the state.

The announcement came from Minister for Finance, Services and Property Victor Dominello and Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey.

"The NSW Government issues more than 23 million licences and permits each year, covering more than 760 different categories,” Mr Dominello said.

"This means customers could be carrying up to six different government licences or permits in their wallet at any one time.”

"By removing paperwork and embracing technology we are providing customers with a product that is fit for purpose in the digital age.”

Mrs Pavey said the move to a digital platform not only makes it easier for boaters, but also helps authorities make the waterways safer.

"Digital licences can be accessed or renewed within minutes not days which is great news for boating enthusiasts,” Ms Pavey said.

"Tide times, lifejackets, fuel, fishing tackle, there's a lot to keep in mind when heading out on the water. Soon there will be one less item you will need to remember and as long as you have your phone you'll have your licence.”

There is however one exception for personal watercraft licence holders who need to carry physical licences when out on a jet ski, as photo identification is required.

Users who choose to carry only a digital licence must ensure their device remains charged and accessible, whilst digital licences can be accessed on another smartphone or tablet by securely signing into the Service NSW app when in mobile reception.

Boat licensing and renewals are now available under 'My Licences' in the Service NSW app.

For more information visit a Service NSW Centre or go to www.service.nsw.gov.au