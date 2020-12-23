‘Didn’t deserve this’: Tributes flow for murdered ‘angel’

A suburban unit was quiet, no sign of movement or any unwanted visitors, but inside was a horror scene, where a beloved Townsville mum was dead.

A SUBURBAN unit was quiet, no sign of movement or any unwanted visitors, but inside was a horror scene, where a beloved Townsville mum was dead.

Rebecca Walker, 46, was found dead inside the four walls of her Gulliver unit, in what family have described as a vengeful, domestic violence-related attack.

The mum-of-three was loved, admired and respected by her children, friends and family, but her life was lost in a senseless attack on Tuesday.

Police will not confirm exactly what happened inside the home, but it is believed to be a murder-suicide.

Her body was found beside that of her youngest son's father, who is believed to have taken his own life after killing Ms Walker.

Rebecca Walker, 46, was found dead in her Gulliver home on Tuesday.

The entire, traumatising scene played out in front of their five-year-old child, who walked from the home to find help.

Ms Walker's sister Samantha Walker said her sister's death was undoubtedly fuelled by domestic violence.

"I lost my sister to domestic violence … and it hurts deep that I wasn't there to help," she wrote to social media.

"You can think you know that person but you really don't. Every day a woman is dying from selfish individuals who just can't move on.

"What family lose is a mother, sister, daughter, friend. We lose something because of an individual who is so selfish and heartless and can't let go.

"Know (sic) person life is worth taking. Why can't that person have peace and happiness … If things don't work out let it go and stop the violence against women.

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"Domestic violence isn't something anyone should just ignore. Even if things are so small always seek help and reach out."

Police were called to the Fulham Rd home about 9.15am on Tuesday, and remained at the scene into the afternoon.

Detective Inspector Dave Miles said all things pointed towards murder-suicide, but police needed to keep an open mind.

The duo had no domestic violence history with police, but Insp Miles said police would dig deep to figure out what happened.

The cause of death is still uncertain, but the Bulletin understands a knife was involved.

Insp Miles said an autopsy should be done on the bodies this afternoon.

Ms Walker leaves behind three children, and many friends and family.

The mother was vocal on social media about her thoughts about domestic violence, even changing her profile picture to raise awareness about the taboo subject.

TRIBUTES FLOOD SOCIAL MEDIA

Bianca Miller- To the family caring for this little boy, please be strong and so kind to yourselves. Please, please reach out if there is anything we can do or provide. Sending all my love and strength to you.

Kelly-Anne Pates- Oh poor little boy he needs to feel he is loved by both sets of grandparents. Because all I want to do is scoop this little man up and give him cuddle and make things a bit better for him sending hugs and love.

Mere Daniel- Oh bless, this is so terrible to hear. RIP Rebecca you never deserved this.

Suzy Perkes- He won't want Xmas anymore. How devastating for this little lad.

Yvonne Keating- He has been robbed of a mother's love, I hope who ever cares for him gives him love and a good education in his future years. He deserves so much. God Bless him and the grieving families.

A crime scene has been established on Fulham Road, Gulliver, after 2 bodies were discovered inside a premise. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Selina Cao-Mccall- RIP Bec. Absolutely lost for Words

Kara Blundell- It's terrible that anyone would do this in front of a child, especially their own child if that's the case.

Bec Peachey- I just can't imagine what horrific nightmares this poor little boy will be seeing over and over xx Christmas and the pressures of it must be so hard for some and to think leaving this earth would make it better.

Rebecca Walker, 46, was found dead in her Gulliver home on Tuesday.

Lorraine Knox- So shocked to hear about a mates tragic death today … RIP Bec B Walker. I'm speechless.

Prior Tomachy- That's just sad sis. Poor sister didn't deserve this. Condolences to her children and family.

Andra Roots- Well a very sad Xmas for these families my thoughts go out to the family and friends RIP.

Tegan Ryan- OMG, I'm sorry for your loss sending my thoughts and prayers.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

Originally published as 'Didn't deserve this': Tributes flow for 'angel' mum