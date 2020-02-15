Did Valentine’s Day inspire you to walk down the aisle?

I DO: A wedding planning festival will be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on February 15.

IF Valentine’s Day inspired loving couples around the region on February 14, the next step could be down the aisle.

And the Cherry Street Sports Club will today, February 15, host a wedding planning festival to give couples tips and ideas for their big day.

A Perfect Day has been organised by AB Celebrations in conjunction with the bowling club.

Organiser Ali Blyth, who is a wedding celebrant, said the event will showcase the “best wedding vendors and suppliers that Ballina Shire has to offer”.

There will be 25 exhibitors.

They will cover everything from celebrants, hair and make-up artists, venues, videographers, entertainers, fashion and a specialist honeymoon travel agent.

Ms Blyth said the event particularly will showcase Ballina businesses.

“It’s about showing what is really good in Ballina, and bringing brides back to Ballina,” she said.

“This is a way of pulling people into the shire to showcase the shire.

“When we all work together, we achieve together.”

A parade of fashions by Mary Vidler Bridal and Wallace and Co will be held at 12.30pm, while entertainers will ply their trade throughout the day, with a DJ to wrap things up at 3pm.

The exhibitors will have displays from 10.30am to 3pm, but the music will continue through to 4.30pm.