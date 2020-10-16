Diamonds to shine in Noosa

Diamonds players will be urged to give an honest assessment of Australia's netball program when they gather on the Sunshine Coast next week for a camp with new coach Stacey Marinkovich.

With the Super Netball season ending with Sunday's grand final in Brisbane, Marinkovich grabbed the chance to organise a six-night camp in Noosa starting on Wednesday.

In attendance will be the 19-player Diamonds squad named last month by Marinkovich, who in August was named new national coach.

With no international netball schedule for the Diamonds until early next year and the squad match-hardened by an intense and condensed Super Netball season, on-court training won't be on the Noosa agenda.

Instead, Marinkovich will use the time to form relationships with the players and get their input on what needs improvement in the Diamonds program.

Introducing the 2020/21 Australian Origin Diamonds squad 🎉

​#GoDiamonds pic.twitter.com/oijgmVr1Fc — Origin Diamonds (@AussieDiamonds) September 24, 2020

"It was a unique opportunity the Diamonds don't usually get to have an environment where you can build relationships, get some true alignment in the direction we want to go and start to shape some of that clarity," Marinkovich said.

"Then when we come together in January to hit that performance side, there's already that connection and hopefully that enhances the cohesion on the court.

"There's be a lot of one-on-one meetings. It's an opportunity for me to get to understand where the players are at and what they see as the strengths of the program and things they think we need to move.

"It's also about them being able to share their journeys with each other, and understanding and going through some key elements that I think connect players to coaches, and players to players.

"We'll do some activities that will shape the expectations that I have if you want to be part of the Diamonds."

Marinkovich has been busy juggling her coaching commitments with Super Netball grand finalists West Coast Fever and preparing for the Noosa camp.

"I prioritise times in my week to have some thought around the Diamonds and the camp, and where I need my energy at different points," she said.

"I'm shifting my hat a couple of times in the week but getting some really purposeful stuff done."

