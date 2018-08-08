Diamonds coach wants to stay in control

Lisa Alexander would like to continue in her role as head coach post the 2019 world championships.

LISA Alexander has denied rumours she has been reappointed to lead Australia until after the next World Cup in 2023 but says she is keen to do the job if wanted by Netball Australia.

Alexander took over the reins of the Diamonds from Norma Plummer, now the South African coach, after Australia's win at the 2011 world championships.

She then led them to victory at the 2015 world championships and a silver at the recent Commonwealth Games.

She is now charged with the Diamonds defending their world crown at the 2019 championships in the UK.

"I am contracted to the end of 2019, " she said.

"But I do not have a contract extension.

"But I have stated publicly I am happy to stay if the board are happy to have me."

Lisa Alexander has had success with the Diamonds but they had to settle for silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Alexander will confirm the final members of the Diamonds squad working towards next year's world championships at the end of August after the Super Netball grand final.

Alexanders current squad is a little light on in experience following the international retirements of Madi Robinson, Sharni Layton, Susan Pettitt and Laura Geitz.

In other news, former Swifts coach Rob Wright has been appointed head coach of the Magpies for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Wright replaces Kristy Keppich-Birrell as the head coach of the side which has now finished outside the top four two seasons in a row.