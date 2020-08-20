Developer’s five-year plan for coastal buffer

Trent Doyle from Horizon 5 is overseeing environmental programs at Aureus at Skennars Head.

DEVELOPERS of two new residential estates in the Ballina Shire are working on a number of important environmental programs.

Intrapac Property owns Banyan Hill at Ballina Heights and Aureus at Skennars Head.

They are working with Horizon 5 to implement a conservation buffer between the Ballina Nature Reserve wetlands and Aureus on The Coast Rd.

The work is based on the Skennars Head Wetland Rehabilitation and Monitoring Plan.

"We are 10 months into the five-year rehabilitation plan," said Trent Doyle from Horizon 5.

"Our work in the wetland buffer has already shown a high success rate of native species regrowth and eradication of weeds."

The beachfront Aureus neighbourhood at Skennars Head.

Horizon 5 are also working on the Skennars Head Wildlife Corridor Restoration Plan, which aims to improve connectivity for native fauna between the wetland and vegetation to the south.

"We have recently commenced planting trees within the corridor with thousands more planned for the coming months," Mr Doyle said.

Eventually the planting will extend from these wetlands to Flat Rock to create a buffer between Skennars Head and East Ballina.

These projects are supplied with trees and plants from the Cumbalum Farm native plant nursery next to the Banyan Hill residential community.

Cumbalum Farm was set up by Horizon 5 on behalf of Intrapac Property to ensure a steady and high quality supply of native plants for both Aureus and Banyan Hill.

Through the wetland and wildlife corridor rehabilitation works and growing of trees at the nursery, Cumbalum Farm provides permanent employment and training for a dozen locals, from experienced bushland regenerators to trainees.