Developers finally reveal plans after servo demolition

The old service station has been demolished.

The demolition of the old Wollongbar BP is complete, and owners of the site have lodged new plans with Ballina Shire Council.

Although there were plans to construct a child care centre, that development application was withdrawn.

Dojoo Pty Ltd's current DA is for a service station and shop.

Plans for the $1.5 million project are on public exhibition until April 1.

A petrol station had been on the site from 1980 until earlier this year, when it was knocked down.

According to documents lodged with the council, the new proposal is for a "more contemporary" petrol station on the corner of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road.

There would also be a freestanding retail tenancy.

Plans for a new service station on the corner of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road, Wollongbar.

Key aims of the development include enhancing "the visual integrity and streetscape character of the area" and providing "goods and services which meet the daily requirements of the local community".

"The proposal represents not only a functional design in response to the operation of a service station, however provides for the creation of an improved aesthetic that will add feature and appeal to the streetscape of Lismore Road and Rifle Range Road when compared to the current visual amenity of the site," the report, by town planners Newton Denny Chapelle, states.

"The proposal incorporates a level of facade treatment that will ensure that the proposed structure is neither monotonous nor imposing in its articulation to the primary street frontages.

"Importantly, the service station building occupies a gross floor area of 275m2, representing a small percentage of the site with total site coverage for the building equating in this instance to 8 per cent."

It is a prominent site on the Plateau.

The service station would be open from 6am to 11pm, seven days, and would also include a kitchen and servery, laundry services (two washing machines and two dryers) three petrol bowsers and underground fuel tanks.

The architectural design and use of the stand-alone retail tenancy will be subject to a separate development application process.

For more information about the service station DA, or to make a submission, visit the council's website.