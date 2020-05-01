Developer reveals $18m plan for medium density lot

Plans for a $17m development at Skennars Head have been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

THE developer of a prime coastal subdivision at Skennars Head has unveiled plans for medium density housing on one of the ‘superlots’.

Civil works have already started on the broader Aureus development at Skennars Head, across the road from Sharpes beach.

It was approved in February last year and, once complete, will comprise 229 residential lots.

But developer Intrapac Property last week lodged a development application with Ballina Shire Council for an $18 million medium density project as one of the stages to be built on a 11,000sqm section of the site.

The land was rezoned to R3 (medium density) in November 2018.

The two-storey set of buildings contain 44 dwellings, including 12 two-bedroom dwellings, 27 three-bedroom dwellings and five four-bedroom dwellings.

Each dwelling has two designated car spaces, and there will be visitor parking within the complex.

Some dwellings contain roof top courtyards.

The proponent stated the buildings have been designed to ensure that best practice energy efficiency principles are incorporated.

Each home has been designed to get at least three hours of direct sunlight through living areas per day.

Most proposed dwellings have open space areas both at the ground and first floor. Planners contend the proposed open space is considered adequate to cater for the needs of residents given the context and setting of the site.

Planners North submitted the development application to council on April 23.

It is likely the consultation period will bring forward a wealth of perspectives on the development.

The area was slated as an urban expansion area for the Ballina Shire since the 1980s.

But that hasn’t stopped criticism of the project.

The rezoning of the commercial and medium density areas sparked 81 submissions when it went to the council in 2018, with residents concerned about traffic increases, negative impacts on the coastal amenity and overall concerns about the scale of the proposed commercial precinct.