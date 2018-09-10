Menu
Login
Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade crews were among the multiple emergency services responders to a house fire which razed a home on Pittsworth Felton Rd at Pittsworth Sunday night.
Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade crews were among the multiple emergency services responders to a house fire which razed a home on Pittsworth Felton Rd at Pittsworth Sunday night. Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade
Breaking

Devastated farmer in hospital after home burns to ground

Tara Miko
by
10th Sep 2018 8:28 AM

A DISTRAUGHT farmer has been taken to hospital after his home burned to the ground last night.

The single-storey timber and iron home was destroyed by the time multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene at the Pittsworth Felton Rd property at Pittsworth.

A neighbour had pulled the property owner from the home and alerted emergency services shortly before 8.50pm.

As paramedics treated the elderly man at the scene for shock and possible smoke inhalation, five fire-fighting units battled to stop the fire spreading to nearby structures.

About 90 per cent of the home's exterior walls had caved in with concern then turning to the possible destruction of nearby buildings including machinery.

Three urban QFES crews including from Pittsworth and Toowoomba, and two rural crews from Southbrook and Cambooya, contained the fire to the homestead.

The property owner was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation and shock.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

house fire pittsworth queensland fire and emergency services structure fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners