Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time. Kevin Farmer

TO minimise interruptions to motorists due to traffic control at The Coast Road roadworks, traffic detours will be in place.

Traffic will be detoured via North Creek Road and Skennars Head Road from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, June 17.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.