Details to be resolved in case of 67kg cannabis truck stash

Police will allege the 67kg of cannabis (pictured) allegedly found in the truck was worth about $1 million. Picture: NSW Police

A court has heard the case against a Sydney man charged with supplying a significant amount of cannabis on the North Coast is likely to resolve.

Manh Thang Nguyen, 37, who has lived in Beverly Hills and Marrickville, did not appear when the case was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court this month.

Barrister John Peluso, who appeared via video link, told the court there was “an issue about the facts” of the case which must be resolved.

Mr Peluso asked for an adjournment for this to be finalised.

Court documents have indicated one of his charges, that of cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, is to be withdrawn.

Mr Nguyen, a father of two, has not yet entered any formal pleas to the charges against him.

First, police will allege he knowingly took part in the cultivation of 174 cannabis plants in Tenambit in the Hunter Region.

They will allege he was then carrying 67kg of cannabis in a truck when he was stopped in Bangalow on the morning of January 16, last year.

Police said the drugs, stored across 145 bags, were found when he was stopped for an RBT.

For that day, he is facing charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis, drug possession, driving with cocaine and methylamphetamine present in his blood and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The latter charge relates to $278,696.90 cash he allegedly had in his possession.

The case will return to court on March 12.

A Vietnamese interpreter will be required for the accused on that day.